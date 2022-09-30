Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $56,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $330.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.65 and its 200-day moving average is $306.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

