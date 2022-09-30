Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Lowered to “Sell” at DNB Markets

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELMUF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $56.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

