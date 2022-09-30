Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Else Nutrition Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

