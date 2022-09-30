Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

