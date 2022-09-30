Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.59.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$51.94. 1,205,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,489. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.11.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

