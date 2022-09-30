Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP 2.35-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 840-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.51 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Endava Stock Up 3.9 %

DAVA traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,494. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

