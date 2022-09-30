Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,440 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 104,789 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 410,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 509,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 174,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

