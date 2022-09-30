Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

