Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 31.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 688,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after buying an additional 162,843 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 225.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.