Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

