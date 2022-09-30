Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 707,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 785,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.23 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.