Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.