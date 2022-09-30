Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 171,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 82,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

