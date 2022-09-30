Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

