Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

