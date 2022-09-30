Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.