EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1,026.50.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

