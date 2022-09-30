Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Down 5.1%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.25 and last traded at $83.34. Approximately 6,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,350,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.