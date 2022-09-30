Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,337,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

