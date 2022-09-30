Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE EPRT opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,337,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
