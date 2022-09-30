ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,778. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

