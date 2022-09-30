Ethereum Meta Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.48 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $55.48 million and $52,449.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00145700 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.06 or 0.01812466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.