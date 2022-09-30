European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAC remained flat at $9.91 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,236. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in European Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.