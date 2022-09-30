Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 124,500 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESEA shares. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Euroseas Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 94.39%. Equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

