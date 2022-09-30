Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 124,500 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESEA shares. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Euroseas Stock Up 2.7 %
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 94.39%. Equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Euroseas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
Read More
