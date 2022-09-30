Evercore ISI Trims Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $11.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Macerich Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Macerich by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Macerich by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Macerich by 24.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

