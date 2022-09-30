Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 23.51, but opened at 24.26. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at 23.51, with a volume of 9,044 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,005,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.