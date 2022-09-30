Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 32.0% in September

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eyenovia Stock Down 1.3 %

EYEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 96,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eyenovia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.