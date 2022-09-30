Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 32.0% in September

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Eyenovia Stock Down 1.3 %
EYEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 96,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
