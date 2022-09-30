Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBGGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Featured Stories

