Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
FRFHF stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.00. 4,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $363.48 and a twelve month high of $575.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
