Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1,532,585 shares traded.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$109.66 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
