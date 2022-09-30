Falconswap (FSW) Market Cap Tops $402,691.56

Falconswap (FSW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $402,691.56 and approximately $15.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com.

Falconswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

