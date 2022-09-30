Fanspel 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,230.00 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Fanspel has a total market cap of $12,867.25 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,349.80 or 0.99466564 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006906 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00058630 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003467 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005569 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065299 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082419 BTC.
Fanspel Profile
FAN is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fanspel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars.
