Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a £125 ($151.04) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £129.66 ($156.66).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG traded down GBX 57.40 ($0.69) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9,486.60 ($114.63). The company had a trading volume of 722,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £19.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,086.67. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of £100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,847.73.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.