Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.20

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 13580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 10.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

