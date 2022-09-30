Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 15.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $148,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.