FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 3.9%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.52. 82,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,509,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FIGS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FIGS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,168,000 after buying an additional 457,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.