Filecash Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $240,268.00 and approximately $138,174.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 55,508,483 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Buying and Selling Filecash

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone.”

