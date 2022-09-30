Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Edmond Safra Buys 73,162 Shares

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra acquired 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,675,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra acquired 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra bought 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,202. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

