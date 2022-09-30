FinNexus (FNX) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

FinNexus (FNX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $3.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FinNexus

FinNexus’ launch date was July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus.

Buying and Selling FinNexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

