Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
FTGFF remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.
About Firan Technology Group
