First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,451 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. 71,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

