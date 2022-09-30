First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 296,680 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,666,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 25.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 7.30% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,604,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

