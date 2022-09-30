First Command Bank Buys Shares of 7,019 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 521,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. 9,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,531. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

