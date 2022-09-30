First Command Bank Has $130.05 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 11.1% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $130,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

