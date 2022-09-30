First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 3.49% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $49,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $65.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 8.39%.

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.