First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Down 55.0% in September

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FBZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.