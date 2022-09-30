First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Down 55.0% in September

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FBZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
