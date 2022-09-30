First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
