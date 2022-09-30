First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.