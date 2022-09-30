First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 37.0% in September

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.