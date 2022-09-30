First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 27.2% in September

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FGM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.