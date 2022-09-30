First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 27.2% in September

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FGM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
