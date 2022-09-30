First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.22

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 29933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after purchasing an additional 706,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 916,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.