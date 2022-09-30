First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.70. 130,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 142,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.